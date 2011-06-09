Frequently asked questions

1. I'm having reception issues. How can I watch Channel 4?

Click here for tips to solve your reception problems for our over-the-air signal. If you are a cable or satellite customer, contact your provider for tips to solve your reception issues.

2. How much power does your transmitter put out?

Our digital transmitter operates at about 6,000 watts of power. The transmitting antenna concentrates this power along the horizon, providing an effective power of 42,400 watts.

3. How high is your television tower?

Our tower is 1,368 feet high and was built in 1957.

4. How do you get live video on the air?

We have six live trucks and two satellite trucks. The normal live trucks have a microwave system on board that transmits (2ghz) the signal back to the station via one of our three receive sites: one downtown, one atop a hospital in north Nashville and the other on our 1,368-foot tower. The satellite truck operates a different way: it transmits its signal to a commercial satellite in orbit. We have satellite receivers at the station that can receive live programming; from there, we can send the programming to you the viewer.

5. What frequency does WSMV transmit on?

WSMV operates in a frequency band of 192-198MHz, with a "carrier frequency" of 192.31MHz. This frequency band was formerly known as "channel 10." However, with the digital conversion, each TV station is able to transmit a "virtual channel table" signal which specifies what channel we want to appear on your TV. We have, after all, been Channel 4 for over 60 years. We are continuing to be "Working 4 You" – "Working 10 You" wouldn't make much sense!

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.