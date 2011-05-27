Paul Heggen joined News 4 as the weekday morning meteorologist in December 2009. He grew up in South St. Paul, MN, but since graduating from high school he's moved all around the country.

Previous to News 4, Paul has worked for stations in Tulsa, OK, Huntington, WV, Duluth, MN, and Beaumont, TX. He has a master's degree in meteorology from Texas A&M University, and a bachelor's in geography from the University of Denver. He also has the American Meteorological Society's seal of approval as a "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist."

Paul's master's degree research at Texas A&M focused on lightning patterns within severe and tornadic thunderstorms, a course of study that helped prepare him for dealing with Middle Tennessee's severe weather season. So far in his career, he's covered everything from tropical storms along the Gulf Coast to blizzards in the Upper Midwest and tornado outbreaks in the Southern Plains. He's earned several awards for that coverage -- Paul is a 5-time Emmy Award winner and has also picked up multiple "Best Weathercast" and "Best Weather Anchor" awards from the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists and the Northwest Broadcast News Association.

Paul is active on social media -- you can follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for weather updates, as well as other random thoughts and pictures.

Paul tries to find the time to indulge in a number of hobbies -- he spends his lunch hour every day running or at the gym, and also enjoys golfing, playing softball and bicycling. He and his wife are dog lovers -- you can follow Paul's dog Dagny on Facebook and Instagram as well!

Email Paul: Paul.Heggen@wsmv.com