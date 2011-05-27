Lisa Spencer is proud to lead the most experienced weather team in Middle Tennessee. You can catch her weathercasts weekdays at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on News 4.

A native Tennessean, Lisa was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee. She has spent her entire career forecasting weather across the southeast from weekend weathercaster at WHBQ in Memphis to Chief Meteorologist in Raleigh, NC. Lisa even spent five years in Atlanta at The Weather Channel. But there is no place like home, and, for the past 17 years, she has loved serving Middle Tennessee with a smile on sunny days and a calm voice during severe storms.

Her outstanding work has been recognized: Lisa was awarded, "Broadcaster of the Year" by the National Weather Association and "Best Weather Anchor" by the Tennessee Associated Press. She was also recently recognized by the American Meteorology Association with the Broadcast Meteorology Award, a national award given out annually. Lisa has also won eight regional Emmys for her weather coverage including the historic 2010 May Flood.

Lisa is the past President of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Weather Association. She is an active member of the American Meteorological Society, even serving as chairman of the Broadcast Board. She has earned the coveted CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) seal from the AMS and the Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

Lisa is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a Master's degree in Geography concentrating in Atmospheric Sciences and a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Communications. She also holds an associate degree from Jackson State Community College and a Certificate of Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Lisa is active in the community. She and the weather team travel across the mid-state promoting severe weather preparedness with their road show, "Surviving the Storm." She helped raise thousands of dollars for tornado relief after the Feb. 5, 2008, tornado with Channel 4's Telethon, "A Tennessee Tragedy" and for flood relief after the 2010 floods.

Every year, Lisa leads the effort to collect thousands of coats for the needy with "Warm Coats from Warm Hearts" in conjunction with Granny White Pike Church of Christ.

She also spearheaded "Heat Wave Help," a drive to collect air conditioners for those without. The Metropolitan Action Commission honored her for the project.

Lisa also serves on the steering committee for "The Last Minute Toy Store" at 61st Avenue United Methodist Church. Each year the project provides toys for thousands of families through the generosity of many people in the community.

Lisa shares her enthusiasm for weather by speaking to thousands of school children every year. She also talks to many civic and church groups about weather, and she has even been known to share a song or two.

Active in her church, Lisa is a featured soloist in the choir and a member of her church's band, Rock of Ages. Lisa and her husband have two children and two dogs Lucy and Lyla. You may see them on Facebook.

If you would like to invite Lisa to your event or just have a question or comment, e-mail her at lspencer@wsmv.com.