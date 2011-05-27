Since 1990, Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting.

Now you can see Bulger's Beat during News 4 at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Breakfast with Bulger each Saturday morning on News 4 Today.

For years, Terry was most at home wandering the Middle Tennessee back roads in search of the great characters who make up this state. A lot of people say he likes to find the unusual, but in some ways, what he does find isn't always that strange; it's just real.

If you ever feel that you have to do something bad these days to get on the news, what Terry does is prove every day that doesn't have to be the case.

His stories were often a mix of peach seed carvers, blues guitarists, humble hog farmers and clown conventions. In a way, his stories are like a box of chocolates: You never know what you're gonna get.

Terry attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor's of Journalism degree. He received the Chick Evans Scholarship awarded to hard-working caddies who spent much of their young lives on golf courses.

He spent three summers as a beer and hot dog vendor at Chicago's Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park, taking a pay cut to pursue a career in television.

Terry worked in Amarillo, Texas, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before coming to Nashville in 1990. He has won 10 Emmy Awards, an Iris Award from the National Association of Television Programming Executives and more than a dozen other regional honors for best feature story and best writing.

He has interviewed everyone from presidents to Michael Jordan, covered plane crashes and droughts, but most remember the modest folks he meets each day along Tennessee's back roads.

