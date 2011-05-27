Rudy Kalis recently announced his retirement at News 4 after 43+ years on the station.

Rudy currently reports for a franchise designed for him, "Real People with Rudy," each week. Even after moving to the news desk, he has continued to take part in Friday night high school football by flying in Air 4 to games across Middle Tennessee.

After nearly 40 years in sports, Rudy became the co-anchor of Channel 4 News Today in November 2014 for two years. Previously he was sports director at the station and had been a sports reporter and anchor at the station since August 1974.

He grew up in Milwaukee, WI, spent four years in the U.S. Air Force as a military policeman and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Broadcasting. He came to Nashville after spending two years at WFRV-TV in Green Bay, WI.

At Channel 4, he's won four Local Emmys for outstanding Sportscast and Commentary. He won a National Iris Award for outstanding locally produced documentary and he has been voted the Outstanding TV Sportscaster in Nashville more than 20 times by various local publications. He has also won the AP award for the Outstanding Sportscast in Tennessee 12 times.

In 2011, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Metro Football Coaches Association. In November 2013, he was inducted into the Nashville Speedway Hall of Fame.

His hobbies include golfing, playing basketball and working outdoors. He is on the board of directors for the Jason Foundation to Prevent Teen Suicide. He also hosts a tournament for ALS and works with the American Lung Association and Character Counts.

Rudy is married to Leigh and has two daughters, Leah and Jennifer, and two grandsons.

Rudy is going to spend his retirement traveling to see his grandsons. He will also still be involved in special projects, such as the Olympics, at the station.

Visit Rudy's personal web site!

Most memorable story: I went skydiving with a group in Tullahoma.

Why I love living in Nashville: Because people in this city are real. They still believe in moral family values and are not impressed by phony hype.

What I love most about my job: Being able to relate the challenges of sports and athletes to the challenges in everyday life.

My favorite local park: Percy Warner Park

My favorite local restaurant: J. Alexander's

Favorite food: Almost anything. I love to experiment.

Dream travel destination: The Alps in Switzerland.

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite was history. Least was math.

Favorite time of the year: Christmas

What was your first car? A 1963 Volkswagen

Dream car: An Indy racer

Birthplace: Germany

Favorite movies: "Hoosiers," "Quiet Man" (with John Wayne)

Favorite book: Bible

Hobbies: Playing basketball, golf and auto racing.

Favorite sports teams: Predators, Titans and Packers

Morning or late-night person: Both

Pets: Our big Golden Retriever, Rosie, and our former stray mixed terrier, Molly