Tennessee native Forrest Sanders is proud to be serving the area as reporter, videographer and editor at News 4 in Nashville.

Originally from Collierville, TN, Forrest's interest in broadcasting was sparked by his years competing with the Collierville High School Speech and Debate team. After high school, Forrest majored in Mass Communications at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. There, he became involved in the school's student television station, MTTV.

After college, Forrest kicked off his career at Bowling Green's WBKO.

After spending a year working as a videographer at WSMV, Forrest is proud to bring you the stories that matter most to the area.

In his free time, Forrest loves hanging out with his friends from college, MTTV, WBKO and WSMV. He's also an avid movie buff, so feel free to strike up a conversation about a film if you see him out on the street.

If you have any story tips or you'd just like to talk movies, Forrest would love to hear from you at forrest.sanders@wsmv.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @WSMV_Forrest or on Facebook at Forrest Sanders WSMV.

Forrest Sanders is a three-time winner of the Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for Video Journalist and the winner of eleven first place Associated Press Awards for work he wrote, shot and edited.

