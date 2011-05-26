Jeremy Finley is the chief investigative reporter for the Channel 4 I-Team and anchors the afternoon newscasts at 4:00 and 4:30. In 2016, he was the named the journalist of the year by the Tennessee Associated Press.

Jeremy’s investigations have resulted in multiple criminal charges and guilty pleas, TBI and district attorney investigations, new state laws, the resignation of one of the highest paid elected officials in Nashville, a $1 million dollar payout to the victims of a nationwide company scamming the sick and uninsured, and the discovery of missing girls.

He specializes in investigations into corruption, criminal activity and waste of taxpayer money.

The Nashville Scene wrote that Jeremy is “no stranger to blockbuster expose’s.” He was the first to expose the “unintended acceleration” in Toyota vehicles, which ultimately led to one of the largest recall of automobiles in the nation’s history and Congressional hearings in which his investigations were included.

It's his investigations into elected officials which prompted the Nashville Post to call him a watchdog for exposing corrupt politicians. After Jeremy exposed an elected official lounging in his bathrobe while claiming to be a meeting, the Nashville Scene called the story, “a devastatingly effective expose ... a piece that has already become part of Nashville's political folklore.”

Jeremy’s undercover work has repeatedly exposed thieves and scam artists in action, resulting in guilty pleas. In one notable case, he and a Channel 4 I-Team photojournalist found runaway girls hiding in the home of a man accused of squatting in a foreclosed home. The girls were then located by police and the man pleaded guilty to harboring runaways.

Jeremy has received one of the highest honors in investigative journalism: the IRE certificate for breaking news investigations for his stories exposing mistakes made by government agencies during the flood that swamped downtown Nashville. He’s also been named as a finalist for the IRE three times and received a national Emmy nomination for investigative reporting.

He’s also received more than a dozen Midsouth Emmys, three Edward R. Murrow awards and multiple first place honors from the Associated Press, including the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 best TV investigative reporting award. In 2013, the Associated Press named him in the best TV large market reporter in Tennessee.Jeremy is reminded daily what’s important in life, thanks to the women who run his life: his wife Rebecca and two daughters. When they allow him to do so, he’s a voracious reader, repeatedly watches Star Wars, cheers on the St. Louis Cardinals, has an unhealthy obsession with Jeep Wranglers and is a terrible runner.

While he’s most proud of his investigations, he admits his favorite assignment was covering the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, for WSMV and the other stations owned by the Meredith Corporation.

Jeremy has also landed a two-book deal with St. Martin's Press out of New York. His first novel, "Where the Water Falls," is set to be released in 2018.

Jeremy is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and has a Master's degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.