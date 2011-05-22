Meet the 4WARN Weather Team at Surviving the Storm

Surviving the Storm is a live event where you learn the "what, why and how" of severe thunderstorms and learn what you can do to be safe.

Lisa Spencer, Dan Thomas, Paul Heggen, Daphne DeLoren and Snowbird will take the stage with a multimedia show that will help you get ready for the next time the weather gets bad.

There will be dramatic video, awesome pictures, games, experiments, a few laughs and great door prizes.

Our family friendly show is free. It begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

If you would like to host the Surviving the Storm in your community, we are putting together the schedule for Fall 2017 now, contact Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.