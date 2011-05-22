Meet the 4WARN Weather Team at Surviving the Storm

Surviving the Storm is a live event where you learn the "what, why and how" of severe thunderstorms and learn what you can do to be safe.
Lisa Spencer, Dan Thomas, Paul Heggen, Daphne DeLoren and Snowbird will take the stage with a multimedia show that will help you get ready for the next time the weather gets bad.
There will be dramatic video, awesome pictures, games, experiments, a few laughs and great door prizes.
|Surviving the Storm Schedule - Spring 2017
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Thursday, April 6
|White House Heritage High School
|Thursday, April 13
|Netherland Church of Christ
|126 W Netherland Rd., Rickman
|Thursday, April 20
|New Zion Baptist Church
|Thursday, April 27
|La Vergne Middle School
|382 Stones River Rd., La Vergne
Our family friendly show is free. It begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
If you would like to host the Surviving the Storm in your community, we are putting together the schedule for Fall 2017 now, contact Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.
