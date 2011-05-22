Meet the 4WARN Weather Team at Surviving the Storm - WSMV Channel 4

Meet the 4WARN Weather Team at Surviving the Storm

Surviving the Storm is a live event where you learn the "what, why and how" of severe thunderstorms and learn what you can do to be safe.

Lisa Spencer, Dan Thomas, Paul Heggen, Daphne DeLoren and Snowbird will take the stage with a multimedia show that will help you get ready for the next time the weather gets bad.

There will be dramatic video, awesome pictures, games, experiments, a few laughs and great door prizes.

Surviving the Storm Schedule - Spring 2017
Date Location Address
Thursday, April 6 White House Heritage High School

 7744 Highway 76 East, White House
Thursday, April 13 Netherland Church of Christ 126 W Netherland Rd., Rickman
Thursday, April 20 New Zion Baptist Church

1595 Sumac Rd., Pulaski
Thursday, April 27 La Vergne Middle School 382 Stones River Rd., La Vergne

Our family friendly show is free. It begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

If you would like to host the Surviving the Storm in your community, we are putting together the schedule for Fall 2017 now, contact Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Ask the 4WARN Weather Team

    Click to submit your question to the 4WARN Weather Team.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to the 4WARN Weather team.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.