Alan Frio is the current anchor of News 4's newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. He has also anchored Channel 4's morning show, News 4 Today and Noon since joining WSMV.

Frio is an experienced journalist who is the former anchor of the nationally syndicated news show "Hard Copy." He has been the primary news anchor for TV stations in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Philadelphia and San Diego.

In 1981, Frio covered the attempted assassination attempt of Pope John Paul II from Rome.

For KXTV-TV Sacramento, Frio covered the 50th Anniversary of the Normandy landings in France and also the 1994 Northridge Earthquake.

Frio majored in Communications at Temple University in Philadelphia.

During his career, he has won an Emmy Award for Best Anchor, an AP award for Best Spot News and three Best Newscast Emmys.

Frio's special interests include public speaking, writing, television coaching, gardening and travel.