Tom Randles has been a perfect fit in the Music City.

Tom anchors several evening newscasts and has received several Emmy nominations and awards since joining WSMV in April 2006. Recently, Tom received an Emmy Award and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for his role anchoring a 10 p.m. newscast that chronicled the dramatic and tragic events surrounding a movie theater attack and shooting in Antioch, Tennessee.

Away from work, multi-instrumentalist Tom has just released Destination Music City, the fourth contemporary jazz CD of his music career.

"It's the first time I have ever recorded a project with world-class Nashville-area musicians," said Tom of Destination Music City. "And I'm really excited about their participation and performance!"

He has also had the honor of playing the Grand Ole Opry. He appeared on the famous Ryman Auditorium stage in Nov. 5, 2010, playing guitar alongside country star Holly Williams.

Tom jumped right in after joining WSMV in 2006 just two days prior to the deadly tornado outbreak that struck portions of Middle Tennessee, killing 12 people. He continues to play an integral role in WSMV's award-winning news coverage and special reports.

Tom is a 30-year veteran broadcaster, having held positions of photographer, assignment manager, editor, reporter and anchor at several television stations around the country. His broadcasting career began at WETL-Radio while he was a sophomore in high school in his hometown of South Bend, Ind. In 1980, two days after graduating from Ball State University with a B.S. degree in Radio and Television, he began working as a news photographer/editor at WNDU-TV in South Bend. Two years later, he was promoted to general assignment reporter and weekend anchor/assignment manager at the same station.

In 1984, Tom was hired as a general assignment reporter for KRON-TV in San Francisco, where he was also a substitute anchor. In 1986, he was hired as weekend anchor/reporter for WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. Tom was the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. anchor for WTVJ-TV in Miami, Fla., from 1990 to 1992.

Tom has received industry recognition for his broadcast accomplishments. His anchoring skills were showcased in a National Geographic special featuring WTVJ-TV news coverage of Hurricane Andrew.

Prior to joining WSMV-TV, Tom spent more than 12 years as main anchor at WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Va.

Tom is a member of the Nashville Chapter of NATAS.

Today, Tom anchors Channel 4 News at 5:00 and 6:30 with Tracy Kornet and Channel 4 News at 6:00 and 10:00 with Demetria Kalodimos.

He received an EMMY in 1994 for Best News Anchor from the Washington, D.C., chapter of NATAS, and, in 1999, received the Black Achievers In Industry Award from the Harlem YMCA in New York, and he has received numerous local awards, as well. He is a former member of the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, The Washington Area Music Association and the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences.

His hobbies include reading, traveling, photography, writing, fitness training and motorcycles. Tom is also an award-winning musician, playing a variety of instruments.

In 2003, Tom won Nine Volt Magazine's Jazz Musician Of The Year Award for his CD titled "Urban Escape."

He released his third album, "Starting From Scratch," in 2006.

Tom is also actively involved in various community projects and charities.

