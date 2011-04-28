Demetria Kalodimos is the longest continuous evening news anchor in WSMV history and has consistently been voted a favorite in local reader polls.

Demetria anchors Channel 4 News at 4:30 with Jeremy Finley and Channel 4 News at 6:00 and 10:00 with Tom Randles.

Demetria took an unusual path to her career in journalism. She majored in music at Illinois Wesleyan University, graduating Cum Laude in 1981 with a Bachelors in Music Education. She continued her education at the University of Illinois where she was awarded a Master of Science in Journalism.

In 2007, she was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Illinois Wesleyan.

She began her TV career at WICD, Champaign, Ill., as an anchor/reporter. In 1984, she was chosen in a nationwide search to join Dan Miller on the anchor desk at WSMV.

At Channel 4, Demetria has won 15 Emmys, two National Headliner Awards, two Investigative Reporters and Editors National Awards, the Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting and two national citations from American Women in Radio and Television. In 1996, she was chosen Tennessee Associated Press Broadcaster of the Year.

She was inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame in 2016.

In her spare time, Demetria produces documentaries for her own Genuine Human Productions. Her documentaries have been screened and awarded at the Nashville Independent Film Festival, The Sidewalk Moving Pictures Festival, Indie Memphis, the Berkeley Film and Video Festival, Barebones and the Chicago International Film Festival, among others.

She also produced and directed nationally broadcast music videos for Americana artist Mary Gauthier and singer-songwriter Shawn Camp.

She still savors the accomplishment of winning the Women's Racewalk division of the 26.2 mile Detroit International Marathon in 1994. She enjoys hiking, painting, travel, cooking and her two Cornish Rex cats.

Demetria is a lifelong and patient fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears but cheers loudly for the Sounds and Titans, too.

But she saves the loudest applause for her husband, singer/songwriter and guitar-picker Verlon Thompson.

Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.

Why I love living in Nashville: We've got four beautiful seasons, and we're just a short drive away from wide open spaces.

What I love most about my job: When viewers become inspired to help people in need or correct a problem because of information we've given them.

My favorite local park: Radnor Lake is my healthclub.

Favorite food: Salad. Growing up, we never had dinner without a big Greek salad.

Dream Travel Destination: Anywhere I can walk long distances

Favorite and Least Favorite Subject in School: Favorite, music and English. Least favorite, trigonometry - that's when mathematics stopped making sense to me.

Favorite Time of the Year: The first night I can smell the scent of someone's fireplace burning

What was your first car?: 1967 Olds Vista Cruiser Station wagon. Don't laugh; I made a lot of money driving classmates home from college for the holidays.

Dream car: I own it: a 1956 Corvette.

Favorite movie(s): Too many to list here

Hobbies: Hiking, painting and movies, of course

Favorite sports teams: Cubs, Bears, Titans, Sounds

Morning or late night person: Nights, of course. After 20 years of working at night, I need wake-up calls if it's before about 8:30 a.m.

Pets: Three Cornish Rex cats, Coolio, Kit and Wu