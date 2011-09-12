Former Rep. Bob Clement recalls 9/11 at U.S. Capitol - WSMV News 4

Former Rep. Bob Clement recalls 9/11 at U.S. Capitol

(9/11/11) - Former U.S. Rep. Bob Clement, who represented the 5th Congressional district, shares his story what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on 9/11.
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.