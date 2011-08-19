Brentwood 21, Cookeville 7 - WSMV News 4

Brentwood 21, Cookeville 7

Brentwood defeated Cookeville 21-7 on Thursday night.
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.