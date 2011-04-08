Nashville, TN News, Weather, Entertainment, Sports - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt rape case: Trial for Brandon Banks
Brandon Banks found guilty in Vanderbilt rape trial
Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.
  Day-by-day summary of Brandon Banks trial
  Slideshow: Photos from the courtroom
  Slideshow: Key players in the Vanderbilt rape case

    Investigation underway for shooting of teen, suspect charged

    Updated:

    Hermitage Precinct detectives are conducting an investigation of a shooting that fatally wounded 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24. 

    Friends plan vigil to remember 14-year-old killed

    Updated:

    So far in 2017, 11 youths, 19-years and under have been killed in Nashville. Just yesterday, a 14-year-old named Clayton Gangji, was shot and fatally wounded. Those who knew Gangji are remembering him, and are speaking out against senseless acts of violence.

    Town home fire on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood

    Updated:

    A town home fire was in effect Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood. 

    State organization speaks out against proposed Metro immigration ordinance Video included

    Updated:

    A statewide organization is speaking out against what they call a proposed "sanctuary city policy" by the Nashville Metro Council.

    Magnitude 2.6 earthquake confirmed in East Tennessee

    Updated:

    According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City. 

    3 injured, 10 families lose homes in Fayetteville apartment fire

    Updated:

    An apartment fire early Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Tenn., left three injured and 10 families without homes. 

    Third house fire victim passes away

    Updated:

    The third victim in the house fire turned murder investigation has died on June 24. 

    17-year-old girl shot on Cleveland Street

    Witnesses reported someone in a silver vehicle firing shots at the house on Cleveland Street. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street. 

    Woman killed, daughter injured in house fire; husband believed responsible Video included

    Updated:

    Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.

    Family claims railroad culvert is responsible for constant flooding problems Video included

    Updated:

    A Middle Tennessee family fears that every major rain will be the one that reaches their home. They claim a major corporation is to blame. The corporation has told the family that's not the case.

    2 in Thunderbirds jet accident in Ohio in good condition

    Updated:

    Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

    Brandon Banks found guilty of rape, sexual battery in Vanderbilt rape trial Video included

    Brandon Banks took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.

    Day-by-day summary of trial for Brandon Banks Video included

    Updated:

    Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg's dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.

    Waste facility works to remove excess trash on site Video included

    (WSMV)
    Updated:

    Bottles, cardboard boxes and soda cans are just some of what you'll find piled up high inside the Waste Management facility in East Nashville. But you'll also find it on the outside.

    Gallatin police officer shoots charging dog

    A large Rottweiler is in animal control's custody after it got loose and charged a Gallatin police officer. (6-23-17)

    TN School for the Blind students show off skills

    Engaging in any sort of competition is difficult when you can't see, but that doesn't seem to stop students at the Tennessee School for the Blind. (6-23-17)

    Man killed in crash on Charlotte Pike

    The crash happened on Charlotte Pike near I-40. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    Metro police are investigating if weather was a factor in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

    Columbia NAACP investigating juvenile detention center after I-Team reports Video included

    The Middle Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia detains teens who have been accused of delinquent offenses. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    What the Channel 4 I-Team discovered through various records raised questions about how some troubled teens were getting treated at a local juvenile detention center.

    Final hearing held before trial in Holly Bobo case Video included

    Updated:

    Friday was the final hearing in the Holly Bobo case before the two men accused of her murder go to trial.

    Brandon Banks still waiting to learn fate as jury deliberations continue Video included

    Brandon Banks (L) leaves the courtroom on Thursday night. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision.

    Elliston Place businesses look to adapt in changing Nashville Video included

    Businesses along Elliston Place don't see the traffic they once did. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    It's a pocket of Nashville that doesn't get as much play as downtown. Some business owners along Elliston Place said it's not as popular a spot as it once was, but they are finding ways to stay relevant.

    Motorcyclist killed in south Nashville crash Video included

    The wreck happened on Willard Drive on Friday morning. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in south Nashville.

    UT announces lowest tuition hike in 30 years

    The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.

    $20,000 in reward money given out for help catching inmates

    Ricky DuBose (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

    Georgia authorities have given $10,000 apiece to two Tennessee households for help catching two inmates accused of killing their guards while escaping from a prison bus.

    Gallatin officer fires at vicious dog Video included

    Updated:

    A Gallatin police officer fired a shot at an aggressive dog that was loose in a neighborhood on Ironwood Drive on Thursday.

    4WARN Weather Alert: Tornado watch issued for portions of Middle TN until 8 p.m.

    Updated:

    A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy pass over Middle Tennessee.

    Holly's 20th anniversary: Dolly Parton surprises Holly!

    We surprised Holly this week with a call from Dolly Parton. Happy 20th anniversary, Holly!

    Man accused in fatal Bellevue drunk-driving crash takes plea deal

    Michael Harris is accused of hitting and killing a 71-year-old woman. (WSMV)
    Updated:

    Michael Harris pled guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

    Holly's 20th anniversary: Surprise from Hoda Kotb from 'TODAY Show'

    Hoda Kotb from the TODAY Show surprised Holly with a sweet video!

    Holly's 20th anniversary: The many looks of Holly Thompson

    Channel 4 News Today anchor Holly Thompson has been working here for 20 years! Check out how her fashion has changed over the years.

    FBI: Bishop airport suspect tried to buy gun in U.S.

    Amor Ftouhi's mug shot (Source: CNN)
    Updated:

    The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.

    Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard Video included

    Updated:

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

    Robot security guard could be on patrol near you soon Video included

    Updated:

    A company has come up with an autonomous robot security system. Knightscope has developed several robots that can patrol up to a half-a-million square feet without human control.  The robots use 360° cameras and sensors to guide it during patrols.

    No tapes after all: Trump says he didn't record Comey talks Video included

    Updated:

    Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

      Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

      (AP/MERDITH Image)

      Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves. 

    WATCH: History of fireworks

      WATCH: History of fireworks

      (MEREDITH Image)

      Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition. 

    Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

      Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

      Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

      Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

    Win with WSMV

      Win with WSMV

      Do you want to win with WSMV? Click here for a list of contests, promotions, giveaways and more!

    Channel 4 I-Team

      Channel 4 I-Team

      The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.

