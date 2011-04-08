Hermitage Precinct detectives are conducting an investigation of a shooting that fatally wounded 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.
So far in 2017, 11 youths, 19-years and under have been killed in Nashville. Just yesterday, a 14-year-old named Clayton Gangji, was shot and fatally wounded. Those who knew Gangji are remembering him, and are speaking out against senseless acts of violence.
A town home fire was in effect Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood.
A statewide organization is speaking out against what they call a proposed “sanctuary city policy” by the Nashville Metro Council.
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.
An apartment fire early Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Tenn., left three injured and 10 families without homes.
The third victim in the house fire turned murder investigation has died on June 24.
A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street.
Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.
A Middle Tennessee family fears that every major rain will be the one that reaches their home. They claim a major corporation is to blame. The corporation has told the family that's not the case.
Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.
Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.
Bottles, cardboard boxes and soda cans are just some of what you'll find piled up high inside the Waste Management facility in East Nashville. But you'll also find it on the outside.
A large Rottweiler is in animal control's custody after it got loose and charged a Gallatin police officer. (6-23-17)
Engaging in any sort of competition is difficult when you can't see, but that doesn't seem to stop students at the Tennessee School for the Blind. (6-23-17)
Metro police are investigating if weather was a factor in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.
What the Channel 4 I-Team discovered through various records raised questions about how some troubled teens were getting treated at a local juvenile detention center.
Friday was the final hearing in the Holly Bobo case before the two men accused of her murder go to trial.
After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision.
It’s a pocket of Nashville that doesn’t get as much play as downtown. Some business owners along Elliston Place said it’s not as popular a spot as it once was, but they are finding ways to stay relevant.
One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in south Nashville.
The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.
Georgia authorities have given $10,000 apiece to two Tennessee households for help catching two inmates accused of killing their guards while escaping from a prison bus.
A Gallatin police officer fired a shot at an aggressive dog that was loose in a neighborhood on Ironwood Drive on Thursday.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy pass over Middle Tennessee.
We surprised Holly this week with a call from Dolly Parton. Happy 20th anniversary, Holly!
Michael Harris pled guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Hoda Kotb from the TODAY Show surprised Holly with a sweet video!
Channel 4 News Today anchor Holly Thompson has been working here for 20 years! Check out how her fashion has changed over the years.
The stabbing at Bishop International Airport has been declared an "act of terror" by the FBI.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
A company has come up with an autonomous robot security system. Knightscope has developed several robots that can patrol up to a half-a-million square feet without human control. The robots use 360° cameras and sensors to guide it during patrols.
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey _ his fired FBI director. More>>
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >>
Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition.More >>
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >>
There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.More >>
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >>
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >>
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.More >>
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.More >>
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >>
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
The Nashville Predators released the full schedule for their upcoming season on Thursday.More >>
Just days removed from their Stanley Cup Final run, the Nashville Predators have a busy week and a half ahead of them.More >>
Coffee County senior-to-be Alontae Taylor is one of the top players in the country. (6-22-17)More >>
Dennis Rodman's role as self-appointed goodwill ambassador to North Korea is not earning him rave reviews.More >>
Tennessee Tech athletic director Mark Wilson has a five-year contract extension keeping him with the Golden Eagles through 2022.More >>
The Nashville Predators have unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season.More >>
An annual celebration of progress toward LGBTQ equality is in full swing in downtown Nashville this weekend.More >>
A Good Samaritan alerted Metro Police officers to a woman driving in South Nashville with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday morning, police say.More >>
Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.More >>
Brandon Banks is one of the four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the case.More >>
Nashville showed up to party when the Predators played the Penguins at home in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final!More >>
Even though the Predators' Stanley Cup run is over, we are still so proud of our team! Email your photos to PIX@wsmv.com.More >>
Thousands of fans packed downtown Nashville ahead of Game 3.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
When Kyle Briggs, a recent Ravenwood High School graduate, and his six best friends found out the Nashville Predators were headed to the Stanley Cup Final, they knew they had to be there.More >>
The Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 on Monday night to win the Western Conference and advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Eastern Conference champion.More >>
The Nashville Predators punched their ticket to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final, and fans are letting their pride show.More >>
The following people have been arrested by local authorities. All arrested are presumed innocent until a plea or conviction in court.More >>
We surprised Holly this week with a call from Dolly Parton. Happy 20th anniversary, Holly!More >>
Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013. (6-23-17)More >>
Holly's husband and son stopped by the Channel 4 studio to surprise her on her 20th anniversary.More >>
Organizers of the event are expecting the largest turnout ever.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison. (6-22-17)More >>
Holly's son, Joshua, is away at camp, so he recorded a special video for his Mom to celebrate her 20th anniversary.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating whether an off-duty Murfreesboro Police officer caused a fatal wreck on I-24 in Rutherford County. (6-21-17)More >>
A Middle Tennessee family fears that every major rain will be the one that reaches their home. They claim a major corporation is to blame. The corporation has told the family that's not the case. (6-23-17)More >>
