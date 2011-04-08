Friends plan vigil to remember 14-year-old killed Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:22 PM EDT Updated: So far in 2017, 11 youths, 19-years and under have been killed in Nashville. Just yesterday, a 14-year-old named Clayton Gangji, was shot and fatally wounded. Those who knew Gangji are remembering him, and are speaking out against senseless acts of violence. More>>

State organization speaks out against proposed Metro immigration ordinance Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:51 PM EDT Updated: A statewide organization is speaking out against what they call a proposed “sanctuary city policy” by the Nashville Metro Council. More>>

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake confirmed in East Tennessee Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:13 PM EDT Updated: According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City. More>>

Third house fire victim passes away Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:21 PM EDT Updated: The third victim in the house fire turned murder investigation has died on June 24. More>>

17-year-old girl shot on Cleveland Street Witnesses reported someone in a silver vehicle firing shots at the house on Cleveland Street. (WSMV) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:10 AM EDT Updated: A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street. More>>

Family claims railroad culvert is responsible for constant flooding problems Friday, June 23, 2017 10:51 PM EDT Updated: A Middle Tennessee family fears that every major rain will be the one that reaches their home. They claim a major corporation is to blame. The corporation has told the family that's not the case. More>>

2 in Thunderbirds jet accident in Ohio in good condition Friday, June 23, 2017 10:31 PM EDT Updated: Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. More>>

Brandon Banks found guilty of rape, sexual battery in Vanderbilt rape trial Brandon Banks took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:25 PM EDT Updated: Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013. More>>

Day-by-day summary of trial for Brandon Banks Friday, June 23, 2017 10:18 PM EDT Updated: Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013. More>>

Waste facility works to remove excess trash on site (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:03 PM EDT Updated: Bottles, cardboard boxes and soda cans are just some of what you'll find piled up high inside the Waste Management facility in East Nashville. But you'll also find it on the outside. More>>

Gallatin police officer shoots charging dog A large Rottweiler is in animal control's custody after it got loose and charged a Gallatin police officer. (6-23-17) More>>

TN School for the Blind students show off skills Engaging in any sort of competition is difficult when you can't see, but that doesn't seem to stop students at the Tennessee School for the Blind. (6-23-17) More>>

Man killed in crash on Charlotte Pike The crash happened on Charlotte Pike near I-40. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 PM EDT Updated: Metro police are investigating if weather was a factor in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon. More>>

Columbia NAACP investigating juvenile detention center after I-Team reports The Middle Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia detains teens who have been accused of delinquent offenses. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 7:15 PM EDT Updated: What the Channel 4 I-Team discovered through various records raised questions about how some troubled teens were getting treated at a local juvenile detention center. More>>

Final hearing held before trial in Holly Bobo case Friday, June 23, 2017 6:55 PM EDT Updated: Friday was the final hearing in the Holly Bobo case before the two men accused of her murder go to trial. More>>

Brandon Banks still waiting to learn fate as jury deliberations continue Brandon Banks (L) leaves the courtroom on Thursday night. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision. More>>

Elliston Place businesses look to adapt in changing Nashville Businesses along Elliston Place don't see the traffic they once did. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:38 PM EDT Updated: It’s a pocket of Nashville that doesn’t get as much play as downtown. Some business owners along Elliston Place said it’s not as popular a spot as it once was, but they are finding ways to stay relevant. More>>

Motorcyclist killed in south Nashville crash The wreck happened on Willard Drive on Friday morning. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 4:48 PM EDT Updated: One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in south Nashville. More>>

$20,000 in reward money given out for help catching inmates Ricky DuBose (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Georgia authorities have given $10,000 apiece to two Tennessee households for help catching two inmates accused of killing their guards while escaping from a prison bus. More>>

Gallatin officer fires at vicious dog Friday, June 23, 2017 3:47 PM EDT Updated: A Gallatin police officer fired a shot at an aggressive dog that was loose in a neighborhood on Ironwood Drive on Thursday. More>>

Man accused in fatal Bellevue drunk-driving crash takes plea deal Michael Harris is accused of hitting and killing a 71-year-old woman. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:59 PM EDT Updated: Michael Harris pled guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. More>>

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard Friday, June 23, 2017 7:43 AM EDT Updated: Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill. More>>